US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

U.S. Air Force Capt. George Foggin, left, air mobility liaison officer for the 607th Air Support Operations Group, coordinates with Republic of Korea combat controllers during a combined Republic of Korea and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Combined training demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea and is the foundation for maintaining a combined defense posture to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

