US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

Members of the 607th Air Support Operations Group mark the end of combined Republic of Korea and U.S. cargo drop training operations with purple smoke at a designated landing zone near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Combined training demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea and is the foundation for maintaining a combined defense posture to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

