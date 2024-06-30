Members of the 607th Air Support Operations Group mark the end of combined Republic of Korea and U.S. cargo drop training operations with purple smoke at a designated landing zone near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Combined training demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea and is the foundation for maintaining a combined defense posture to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8510356
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-ZT530-5432
|Resolution:
|6115x3317
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|YEOJU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities
