Turbo Weasel 2024

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, takes off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. In support of exercise Turbo Weasel, the KC-46A refueled F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Spangdahlem, powering a multinational exercise between the Royal Netherlands Air Force and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

