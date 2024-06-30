A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, sits on a flight line, June 25, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The KC-46 aircraft arrived at Spangdahlem in support of Turbo Weasel, a multinational aerial refueling and Agile Combat Employment exercise with the Royal Netherlands Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8508421
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-GY077-1006
|Resolution:
|7785x5333
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
