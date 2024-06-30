A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, sits on a flight line, June 25, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The KC-46 aircraft arrived at Spangdahlem in support of Turbo Weasel, a multinational aerial refueling and Agile Combat Employment exercise with the Royal Netherlands Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen