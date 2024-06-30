Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, sits on a flight line, June 25, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The KC-46 aircraft arrived at Spangdahlem in support of Turbo Weasel, a multinational aerial refueling and Agile Combat Employment exercise with the Royal Netherlands Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:05
    Photo ID: 8508421
    VIRIN: 240625-F-GY077-1006
    Resolution: 7785x5333
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turbo Weasel

