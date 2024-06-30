Turbo Weasel 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Wallman, KC-46 boom operator assigned to the 924th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refuels F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters, June 25, 2024, over western Europe. The 931st Air Refueling Wing’s KC-46A Pegasus refueled Spangdahlem F-16s in support of Turbo Weasel over the North Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

