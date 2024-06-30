Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 4 of 8]

    Turbo Weasel 2024

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Wallman, KC-46 boom operator assigned to the 924th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refuels F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters, June 25, 2024, over western Europe. The 931st Air Refueling Wing’s KC-46A Pegasus refueled Spangdahlem F-16s in support of Turbo Weasel over the North Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turbo Weasel

