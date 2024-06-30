U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Wallman, KC-46 boom operator assigned to the 924th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refuels F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters, June 25, 2024, over western Europe. The 931st Air Refueling Wing’s KC-46A Pegasus refueled Spangdahlem F-16s in support of Turbo Weasel over the North Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8508424
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-GY077-1121
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
