Turbo Weasel 2024

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, awaits takeoff at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. During the Turbo Weasel exercise, the KC-46A refueled F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Spangdahlem over the North Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

