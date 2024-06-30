Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    Turbo Weasel 2024

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 931st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, prepare a KC-46A Pegasus for takeoff at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. Aircraft and members assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing arrived at Spangdahlem in support of a Turbo Weasel, an exercise with Dutch partners to strengthen U.S. relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turbo Weasel

