Turbo Weasel 2024

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 931st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, prepare a KC-46A Pegasus for takeoff at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. Aircraft and members assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing arrived at Spangdahlem in support of a Turbo Weasel, an exercise with Dutch partners to strengthen U.S. relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE