U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 931st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, prepare a KC-46A Pegasus for takeoff at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. Aircraft and members assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Wing arrived at Spangdahlem in support of a Turbo Weasel, an exercise with Dutch partners to strengthen U.S. relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8508428
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-RR422-1091
|Resolution:
|7786x5191
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
