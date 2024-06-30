Turbo Weasel 2024

U.S Air Force Senior Airman Skyler Schoonover, 931st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, marshals a KC-46A Pegasus at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. In support of exercise Turbo Weasel, the KC-46A refueled F-16 fighting Falcons assigned to Spangdahlem on their way to the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

