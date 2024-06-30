U.S Air Force Senior Airman Skyler Schoonover, 931st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, marshals a KC-46A Pegasus at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2024. In support of exercise Turbo Weasel, the KC-46A refueled F-16 fighting Falcons assigned to Spangdahlem on their way to the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8508426
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-RR422-1156
|Resolution:
|7689x5126
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
