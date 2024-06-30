Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters fly next to a KC-46A Pegasus attached to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 25, 2024, over western Europe. The 480th Fighter Squadron employed the F-16s in support of Turbo Weasel, exercising Agile Combat Employment to the Netherlands with the Dutch air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8508422
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-GY077-1096
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
