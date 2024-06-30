Turbo Weasel 2024

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters fly next to a KC-46A Pegasus attached to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 25, 2024, over western Europe. The 480th Fighter Squadron employed the F-16s in support of Turbo Weasel, exercising Agile Combat Employment to the Netherlands with the Dutch air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

