    Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 5 of 8]

    Turbo Weasel 2024

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. David Brink, KC-46 copilot assigned to the 18th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, conducts pre-flight checks on a KC-46A Pegasus attached to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, June 25, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Aircraft and members with the 931st ARW arrived at Spangdahlem in support of the Agile Combat Employment exercise Turbo Weasel, a multinational exercise in which U.S. F-16s flew to the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:05
    Photo ID: 8508425
    VIRIN: 240625-F-GY077-1016
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Weasel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turbo Weasel

