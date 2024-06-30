Turbo Weasel 2024

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. David Brink, KC-46 copilot assigned to the 18th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, conducts pre-flight checks on a KC-46A Pegasus attached to the 931st Air Refueling Wing, June 25, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Aircraft and members with the 931st ARW arrived at Spangdahlem in support of the Agile Combat Employment exercise Turbo Weasel, a multinational exercise in which U.S. F-16s flew to the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE