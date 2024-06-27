Shane Woods, left, the executive director of Girlstart; Major General Constatine Jenkins, center, the Director of Logistics and Engineering at J4 Headquarters, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; and Kristen Kaufman, the deputy commissioner for New York City’s Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, pose for a photo during the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 Air Force day Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8506446 VIRIN: 240625-F-RJ686-1826 Resolution: 5419x3613 Size: 1.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.