An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron conducts an air refueling demonstration from a HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, for the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95, during Air Force day, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military, such as the capabilities of the 176th Wing rescue triad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8506432
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-RJ686-1355
|Resolution:
|4806x3204
|Size:
|868.49 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
