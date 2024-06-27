JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER

Kristen Kaufman, the deputy commissioner for New York City’s Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, takes a photo of Frank Smith, the President and CEO of Anschutz Film Group and Walden Media, left, and Maj. Gen. Constatine Jenkins, the Director of Logistics and Engineering at J4 Headquarters, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, during the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 Air Force day at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

