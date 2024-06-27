Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER [Image 16 of 17]

    JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants pose for a group photo during Air Force day, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

