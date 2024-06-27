Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants pose for a group photo during Air Force day, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8506456 VIRIN: 240625-F-RJ686-1868 Resolution: 5087x3391 Size: 1.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.