JBER hosts Army, Air Force orientation conference for civilian leaders

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — American business executives and community members participated in the annual Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, with the Air Force and Army days held June 25-26, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



The JCOC is the DoD’s oldest and most prestigious public liaison program, focused on helping Americans learn more about the military and those who serve.



“It’s a really unique DoD program where they bring in civilian leaders, CEOs and executives across the nation that have never really been exposed to the military, and walk them through different pieces and parts of the military so they can see how it all works,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Constance Jenkins, the Director of Logistics and Engineering at J4 Headquarters, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



This iteration of JCOC is the first ever that didn’t begin its journey in Washington D.C.; the first stop was instead at JBER.



“I think that the importance of Alaska is that, as the waterways become more navigable, this area picks up a lot more geopolitical interest from all the nations of the world,” said Jenkins. “I think it’s important that everyone understands the connectivity with why Alaska is important to the U.S. and what Alaska brings to the nation as well as the world.”



Members from the Girl Scouts of America, Microsoft, Netflix, World Wrestling Entertainment, Chick-Fil-A, and other organizations spent the Army day speaking with Soldiers, learning more about the Army’s mission and role in Alaska, shooting an M-4 carbine, jumping from an airborne training tower, and using a weapons simulator, amongst other learning activities.



During Air Force day, participants were briefed on Air Force capabilities from base organizations like the 3rd Wing, Red Flag-Alaska, and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. They also witnessed a demonstration by the 176th Wing, including an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron refueling from an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, and a personnel recovery hoist mission demonstration from pararescuemen with the 212th Rescue Squadron.



Although these demonstrations may not seem to be connected to the industries that were represented during the conference, some participants expressed interest in intertwining what they learned within their own industry.



Elmo Lovano, CEO of Jammcard Inc., a professional network for current and prospective music industry members, was one such participant.



“I represent the music industry. I’m personally here to open my eyes to the military and really learn about the capabilities, powers and all the different cultures and what it is like,” said Lovano. “As a civilian… I don’t know what everyone does. Like, I just think, Air Force – air, Navy – water…so I’m just here to learn, and to experience the military.”



He said he found correlations between the music industry and military, one example being in leadership. Lovano also said he thought the military could be a great way for up-and-coming musicians to provide stability for themselves while pursuing a career.



“I know it’s an evolving time for creative people right now. I think a lot of creative people, especially ones that are up-and-coming or want to make it, are looking for new avenues and other ways to make money …. and I think this is actually an incredible opportunity,” said Lovano. “Before this trip, I just thought you joined the Army and then you go to war and that’s scary. But there’s so much more to that and there’s so many more options and there’s so many thousands of people involved in it, you can contribute to something really meaningful.”



With more steps to his JCOC journey, Lovano said that he was interested in learning more and is interested in seeing the future of the music industry and military.



“I’m still learning and I’m still thinking about how the music industry, musicians, music professionals or aspiring musicians will or could tie into the military, so I haven't figured that out yet, but I want to experience that.”

