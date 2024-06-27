An Alaska Air National Guard pararescueman from the 212th Rescue Squadron conducts a freefall jump during a 176th Wing rescue demonstration for the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95, during Air Force day at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military, such as the capabilities of the 176th Wing rescue triad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8506431
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-RJ686-1225
|Resolution:
|5137x3425
|Size:
|521.26 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
