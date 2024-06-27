JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER

An Alaska Air National Guard pararescueman from the 212th Rescue Squadron conducts a freefall jump during a 176th Wing rescue demonstration for the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95, during Air Force day at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military, such as the capabilities of the 176th Wing rescue triad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

