Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants receive a briefing on the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies during Air Force day, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The JCOC allows American business executives, community leaders, and teams to be fully immersed with each U.S. military service for a day, allowing them to learn more about the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8506451
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-RJ686-1829
|Resolution:
|5206x3471
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JCOC participants spend Air Force day on JBER [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
