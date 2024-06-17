Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, shakes hands with members of the 61st Airlift Squadron after his fini flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. The fini flight is an aviation tradition, dating back to World War II, which marks a flier's final flight with a unit or branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

