    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 6 of 13]

    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, presents a picture frame titled “The Godfather of Herk Nation” to Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. Minihan completed his fini flight with Team Little Rock and previously served as the 19th Airlift Wing commander from July 2010 to February 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    This work, Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Fini Flight
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    C-130J Super Hercurles

