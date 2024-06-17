Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, presents a picture frame titled “The Godfather of Herk Nation” to Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. Minihan completed his fini flight with Team Little Rock and previously served as the 19th Airlift Wing commander from July 2010 to February 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

