Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, reacts as Team Little Rock members pour water on him during his fini flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. A final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition that dates to WWII and typically signifies a pilot or aircrew members retirement or departure from one base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

