Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, reacts as Team Little Rock members pour water on him during his fini flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. A final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition that dates to WWII and typically signifies a pilot or aircrew members retirement or departure from one base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 10:34
|Photo ID:
|8487438
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-EW167-1136
|Resolution:
|3615x5423
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
