Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, is marshaled in by his wife and daughter during his fini flight in a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. The fini flight is an aviation tradition which marks a flier's final flight with a unit or service branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

