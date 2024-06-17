Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

General Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, flies a C-130J Super Hercules during a fini flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. The fini flight is an aviation tradition which marks a flier's final flight with a unit or branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

