Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

Family and friends spray water and champagne on Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, during his fini flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. Minihan was greeted and hosed down with water and champagne by his family, friends, and other service members upon completion of his fini flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

