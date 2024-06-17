Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

Team Little Rock Members watch as two C-130J Super Hercules fly over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. One of the aircraft was piloted by Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, who was completing his fini flight after serving in the Air Force for 34 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

