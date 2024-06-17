Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 5 of 13]

    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock Members watch as two C-130J Super Hercules fly over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. One of the aircraft was piloted by Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, who was completing his fini flight after serving in the Air Force for 34 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:34
    Photo ID: 8487432
    VIRIN: 240520-F-EW167-1052
    Resolution: 5674x3782
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock
    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Fini Flight
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    C-130J Super Hercurles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT