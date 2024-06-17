Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 10 of 13]

    Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, hugs a C-130J Super Hercules after his fini flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 20, 2024. Minihan has over 3,400 flying hours as a command pilot and has served in the Air Force for 34 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Minihan takes final flight in C-130, Team Little Rock [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Fini Flight
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    C-130J Super Hercurles

