U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, cheer after a successful munitions mission at Air Force Base, Guam, June 18 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8485309
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-HX125-2081
|Resolution:
|7397x4931
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
