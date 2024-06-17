Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 8 of 8]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, cheer after a successful munitions mission at Air Force Base, Guam, June 18 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8485309
    VIRIN: 240618-F-HX125-2081
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

