37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, cheer after a successful munitions mission at Air Force Base, Guam, June 18 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU