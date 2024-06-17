A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
