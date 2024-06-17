U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Jamison, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron director of operations, taxis a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 20:09 Photo ID: 8485297 VIRIN: 240618-F-HX125-1072 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.58 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.