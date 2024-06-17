37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aspen Fox, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspect a B1-B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|06.18.2024
|06.18.2024 20:09
|8485307
|240618-F-HX125-2061
|7210x4807
|4.05 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|1
