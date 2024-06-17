U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aspen Fox, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspect a B1-B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 20:09 Photo ID: 8485307 VIRIN: 240618-F-HX125-2061 Resolution: 7210x4807 Size: 4.05 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.