    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aspen Fox, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspect a B1-B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8485307
    VIRIN: 240618-F-HX125-2061
    Resolution: 7210x4807
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

