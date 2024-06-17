37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, is parked on the flightline as an F/A-18 Hornet flies over at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

