37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Jamison, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron director of operations, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Efting, 37th EBS aircrew flight equipment technician checks over AFE equipment before a flight at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

