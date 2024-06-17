37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU