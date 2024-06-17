37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission during BTF 24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, is towed into its parking spot at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2024, in support of a bomber task force mission. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

