Walter Fonseca Bonilla, Costa Rica Center of National Emergencies Director of Risk Management, speaks to CENTAM Guardian participants during CG24 Phase II at the National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. CG24 provides the opportunity for participating nations to improve interoperability and effectively execute future disaster response missions.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8480010
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-KD333-9026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, CR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
