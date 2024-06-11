Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 18 of 18]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Walter Fonseca Bonilla, Costa Rica Center of National Emergencies Director of Risk Management, speaks to CENTAM Guardian participants during CG24 Phase II at the National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. CG24 provides the opportunity for participating nations to improve interoperability and effectively execute future disaster response missions.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Costa Rica
    LSGE24
    CG24
    CENTAM Guardian 2024

