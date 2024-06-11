U.S. Army Spc. Titus Schwartz, assigned to the 379th Firefighter Detachment, a Pascagoula, Mississippi-based detachment, completes a zero-visibility confidence course during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at the National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. The coordinated response between the United States and Central American countries and the timely arrival of humanitarian assistance can make the difference between life and death for many communities during natural disasters or unplanned contingency operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8479968 VIRIN: 240610-F-KD333-8419 Resolution: 5872x3907 Size: 2.95 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.