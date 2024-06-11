U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edwin Origel an Maj. Bakary Jallow, both assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, help push a generator for field hospital setup during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at the Olympic Village recreational area, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. CG24 works to enhance and sustain professional relationships that allow the U.S. to plan future humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8479995 VIRIN: 240610-F-KD333-4926 Resolution: 5297x3763 Size: 2.01 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.