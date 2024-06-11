Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 16 of 18]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Mario Vilchez Madrigal, Costa Rica’s Emergency Medical Team Lead, gives a pre-brief to Airmen from the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Costa Rica’s Emergency Medical Team, Panama’s Emergency Medical Team, and other medical organizations as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at the Olympic Village recreational area, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    USSOUTHCOM
    Costa Rica
    LSGE24
    CG24
    CENTAM Guardian 2024

