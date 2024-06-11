U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Guardado and 1st Lt. Sarah Page both assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, work together to hang lighting systems in medical tents during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. The coordinated response between the United States and Central American countries and the timely arrival of humanitarian assistance can make the difference between life and death for many communities during natural disasters or unplanned contingency operations.

