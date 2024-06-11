U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connie Robinson, assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, sets up a medical tent during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at the Olympic Village recreational area, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow.

