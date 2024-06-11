U.S. Airmen from the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, work together to set up a medical tent during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at the Olympic Village recreational area, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8480005
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-KD333-3193
|Resolution:
|5565x3528
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
