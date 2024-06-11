U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, CENTAM Guardian 24 Exercise Director, U.S. Southern Command, repels with the 1st Mission Support Command’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, during CG24 Phase II at the National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024. Multinational exercises like CG24 strengthen relationships, training and professional military education between our Central American partners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8479978 VIRIN: 240610-F-KD333-3077 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.61 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.