U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

240614-N-NO246-1149 WASHINGTON (June 14, 20243) Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, Calif., addresses the crowd upon being appointed as Commanding Officer of the United States Navy Band. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti sits in attendance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

