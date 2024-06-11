Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:52 Photo ID: 8479720 VIRIN: 240614-N-NO246-1054 Resolution: 4624x3077 Size: 2.15 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.