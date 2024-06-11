Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240614-N-NO246-1054 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Chief Musician James Anderson, from Apex, N.C., conducts the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band. The Navy Band performed at a change of command ceremony in Washington, D.C.. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:52
    Photo ID: 8479720
    VIRIN: 240614-N-NO246-1054
    Resolution: 4624x3077
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Change of Command
    Navy Music
    Sail loft

