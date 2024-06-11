240614-N-NO246-1054 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Chief Musician James Anderson, from Apex, N.C., conducts the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band. The Navy Band performed at a change of command ceremony in Washington, D.C.. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 17:52
|Photo ID:
|8479720
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-NO246-1054
|Resolution:
|4624x3077
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
