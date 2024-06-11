240614-N-NO246-1178 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nev., receives a flag at his retirement ceremony. Capt. Collins served as Commanding Officer of the United States Navy Band from 2015 to 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 17:52
|Photo ID:
|8479718
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-NO246-1178
|Resolution:
|5287x3518
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT