Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240614-N-NO246-1056 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nev., recites a speech at his retirement. Capt. Collins served as Commanding Officer of the United States Navy Band from 2015 to 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:52
    Photo ID: 8479717
    VIRIN: 240614-N-NO246-1056
    Resolution: 4322x2876
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony
    U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT