U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

240614-N-NO246-1056 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nev., recites a speech at his retirement. Capt. Collins served as Commanding Officer of the United States Navy Band from 2015 to 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

