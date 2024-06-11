U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

240614-N-NO246-1107 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Musician 1st Class Robert Kurth, from St. Clairsville, Ohio, Musician 1st Class Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, Calif., and Chief Musician Dennys Moura, from Gaithersburg, Md., perform with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus. The Sea Chanters performed at a change of command ceremony with the Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

