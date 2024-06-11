U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

240614-N-NO246-1088 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, from Rochester, N.Y., and Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, Calif., applaud Capt. Kenneth Collins upon his retirement. Capt. Collins served as Commanding Officer of the U.S. Navy Band from 2015 to 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

