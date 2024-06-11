U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony

240614-N-NO246-1047 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nev., and Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, Calif., salute before a change of command ceremony with the United States Navy Band. This ceremony named Cmdr. Coats as the new Commanding Officer of the U.S. Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
