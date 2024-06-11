240614-N-NO246-1220 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Two framed portraits of Capt. Kennth Collins, from Reno, Nev., are displayed at his retirement ceremony. Capt. Collins served as Commanding Officer of the U.S. Navy Band from 2015 to 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:52 Photo ID: 8479719 VIRIN: 240614-N-NO246-1220 Resolution: 5794x3855 Size: 3.44 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.